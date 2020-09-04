William Cody Siders



Pensacola - William "Bill" C. Siders, beloved father, husband, friend and coach, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born to Imogene and Bill Siders in Charleston, West Virginia on September 12, 1940. Bill served in the US Navy on the USS Randolph. After serving his country, he returned to Florida where he met the love of his life Linda Louise Wingard. Bill and Linda moved to Pensacola, Florida, where they raised two children: Bart and Keith.



Bill worked at the Pensacola Naval Air Station for over 30 years as an Airplane Electrician. Bill and Linda loved to travel and upon their retirement, they completed their bucket list of visiting all fifty states. After Linda passed away in 2012, Bill found love again with Elizabeth "Betty" Schwerin and they were married the next year. Bill and Betty continued on with his love for travel.



One of Bill's most proud achievements was coaching little league sports at Brent and Bellview ball parks for over 30 years. Even though he was a stern coach, he used this opportunity to teach young men life lessons they could use for the rest of their lives.



Bill was preceded in death by his wife of almost fifty years, Linda Siders, his father, William Siders, his mother Imogene Siders and his sister Wanda Lee. He is survived by his wife, Betty Siders; sons Bart (Marie) Siders, Keith Siders; stepdaughter Deanna Schwerin; stepson Tommy Schwerin; grandchildren Cody (Mary), Chace, Christopher, Casey, Kristen (Tim); great grandchildren Ethan, Avery, Rostin, Finn, Koral, Libby; sister Connie Gossman (Steve); sister-in-law Frances Kelley; brothers-in-law John Wingard (Cindy), Bob Lee, Fred Strickland, Joe Strickland and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family would like to thank Betty for the unconditional love and care she provided to Bill during his years of declining health. A special thanks to all of his doctors and nurses at Woodlands Medical Center, UAB and Covenant Hospice who provided extraordinary care and treated him with much love and support.



A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Wednesday, September 9th, at Bellview Baptist Church, 4750 Saufley Field Rd., Pensacola, FL 32526. Visitation 9-10am / Funeral service 10-11am.









