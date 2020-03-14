|
|
William Conner McCombs, Sr.
Milton - William Conner "Bill" McCombs, Sr, age 89 of Milton, passed away surrounded by his family and friends on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Bill was born in Milton, Florida on April 1, 1930 to Ima and Gullie McCombs. He was a proud graduate of Alabama Polytechnic Institute, now known as Auburn University, where he received a Bachelor Science in Pharmacy degree in 1951. After his service in the United States Air Force, he returned to his hometown, to serve the people of Milton for over 30 years as the owner of McCombs Pharmacy. He served the Santa Rosa and Escambia counties as a registered pharmacist for over 56 years.
He was an avid fisherman, Santa Rosa County historian, and loved to cook and eat Gulf Coast seafood. His sense of humor and infectious smile brought laughs and smiles to all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Joann Johnson McCombs and his eldest daughter, Janet McCombs, Pharm D.. He is survived by his son, Bill (Mary) of Altamonte Springs, FL, his daughter, Leann (Traci) of Milton, his brother, Jack (Miller) of Milton, and two grandchildren, Rachel (Jeff) Daniel of Atlanta, GA and Conner McCombs of Altamonte Springs as well as one great-grandchild, Clark Daniel.
The family would like to extend our thanks to Beverly Spear-Ferreira, for accompanying him on his "adventures" throughout the community for the past 15 months. A very special thanks to the providers, nurses, and staff at Santa Rosa Medical Center for the care and comfort given to him in his last few days.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm, on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Milton, 6797 Caroline Street, Milton, Florida.
Visitation will be held from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church of Milton, Catalyst Student Ministry, 6797 Caroline Street, Milton, Florida, 32570.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020