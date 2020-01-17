|
|
William "Dr. Bill" Corry Fouts
Pensacola - William "Doctor Bill" Corry Fouts, age 71, of Pensacola, FL passed away on November 17, 2019 in Pensacola, FL. He was born on November 28, 1947 in Atmore, AL to Alvin and Florence Fouts.
Bill attended Auburn University where he received a bachelor's degree but decided to continue his education by receiving a doctorate in veterinary medicine at Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1974. After graduation, he went to Las Vegas, NV to pursue his career in veterinary medicine but later opened his own veterinary clinic where he was known as Dr. Bill and worked as a vet for 45 years and truly loved his job. Dr. Bill took a short sabbatical in 1994 to the Gulf Coast Area where he took cep deep sea diving which he loved. He decided to return to the Gulf Coast in 2003 where he resided permanently. He took a brief vet position in Panama City, but decided to move on up the coast to Pensacola to be closer to his siblings. He worked 16 years at Scenic Hills Vet Hospital where all his clients loved him. Dr. Bill loved his job but had to resign due to health reasons.
He loved working with animals but also enjoyed snow skiing, scuba diving, playing golf, and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Florence Fouts; sister, Susan Fouts, and brother, David Fouts. He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Fouts; son, William Corry Fouts; daughter, Stephanie Fouts; step-daughter, Jaclyn O'Brien; step-son, Brian Parson; sister, Martha Gund; brother, Charlie Fouts; sister; Elizabeth Fouts; brother, Tom Fouts as well as 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
An inurnment will be Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, FL. Family and friends will meet at Olive Baptist Church - Warrington Campus, located at 103 W. Winthrop Ave, Pensacola, FL 32507 no later than 1:00 p.m. prior to the service for procession onto NAS Pensacola.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pensacola Humane Society.
National Cremation & Burial Society is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020