William David McGowan
Pensacola - William David "Duke" McGowan born March 19, 1938 went to the Lord on February 14, 2019. He is now with the love of his life, his wife of 37 wonderful years Sylvia.
He is preceded in death by his wife Sylvia McGowan, mother and father Frank and Jean Francis Enfinger Pert, brothers Roger Wayne McGowan and Wilson Pert, and sister Alice Pert Calderon, stepson Daniel Leahy and numerous other family members.
He is survived by his brother Edward Gene (Betty) McGowan, Sister Adrienne Pert (Eddie) Zarahn, stepchildren Dorothy Ann, Donny, Jimmy, Delilah, 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
He grew up in Brownsville and then moved to Beulah where he then surveyed the land he lived on and later proclaimed his self as the "Mayor of Beulah".
His first job was at the Pleezy Grocery Store on "T" St. He then begins surveying soon after. He would go on to make a career of surveying. Surveying Pensacola and surrounding areas, his last job was working at Gulf Coast Paving & Grading where he went on to having a wonderful retirement in 2000.
He was a lifetime member of the "Perdido River Sportsman", in which he was on the Board of Directors for many years.
He loved dog hunting, fishing and camping. He also loved to garden, fry fish, barbecue anything and eat oysters with his family and friends.
Pap had a full and happy life enjoying the love he had for all his family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jason Guy, Hank Myers, Butch Cooper, Donny Leahy, Jason and Jarrett Coleman.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Pine Forest Road. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 2 PM at Pensacola Memorial Gardens.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019