William E. Edgecumbe
1949 - 2020
William E. Edgecumbe

Crestview - William E. Edgecumbe, age 70, of Crestview, FL., passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 in Pensacola, FL. William was born on November 3, 1949 to the late William B. and Eva A. Peek Edgecumbe. In addition to his parents William is preceded in death by two brothers, Phillip A. Edgecumbe and Larry W. Edgecumbe.

William proudly served his country in the United States Army, RA SP4-E4 CSC 1st BN, 52 D Infantry, Bamberg Germany, receiving special metals, National Defense Service Metal M-14 and Rifle Sharpshooter Badge.

Those left to cherish his memory include, his sister, Shirley Peek (Jackie);a nephew, Paul Wilkinson (Christy);four nieces, Christie L. Caulley (Brad), Cassandra (Tracy), Michelle Jackson (Michael), Jennifer Edgecumbe; eleven great nieces and nephews and four great-great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service to celebrate the life of William will be held at 1:00 P.M., on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Barrancas National Cemetery, with Reverend Hazel Godwin, officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the United States Army. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, 2276 Airport Blvd, Pensacola, at 11:45 A.M. Thursday, to go in procession to the cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be Paul E. Wilkinson, Gage E. Wilkinson, Murray Fuguson and Gerald Leveille.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Vera Ferguson, for the love, prayers and understanding shown to William, Crystal Copley and Mary Hutcheson for all the time they have given for Williams care.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Memorial Gathering
11:45 AM
meet at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel to go in procession to the cemetery
OCT
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Barrancas National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
