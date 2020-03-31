|
William E. (Bill) Newman, Sr.
Pensacola - William E. (Bill) Newman, Sr., a former resident of Mobile and longtime resident of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on March 19, 2020. Bill was born on December 19th, 1927. He spent much of his youth on the eastern shore of Mobile Bay, graduated from Columbia Military Academy, and attended Auburn University. Bill married Mobile native Anna Belle Little. Bill is survived by their four children, Dr. Cecelia (Cissy) King, Stanley William Newman , II (Kathy), William E. Newman, Jr. (Patty) and Nancy Newman, and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Edward Newman , two nieces, and a nephew. Bill followed his Father in the commercial construction industry and partnered with Butler Manufacturing Company. Later, Bill founded several related businesses in southern Florida. He returned to the Gulf Coast and served as President of Southern Floor Systems until his retirement in 2003.Throughout his career, Bill was recognized as an affable and generous employer. He was most proud of and dedicated to his work as a Rotarian and served as President of the Rotary Club of Homestead, Florida, President of the Rotary Club of East Clearwater, Florida, and was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow. A cradle Episcopalian, Bill was an active member of St Paul's Episcopal Church in Mobile and became an engaged member of several parishes after moving to Florida. "O God, whose mercies cannot be numbered; Accept our prayers on behalf of the soul of Bill, thy servant departed, and grant him an entrance into the land of light and joy, in the fellowship of thy saints; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen." The Book of Common Prayer Arrangements made by: Family-Funeral & Cremation, Pensacola, Florida 32504
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020