William Ellsworth Creeden
Pensacola - William "Bill" Ellsworth Creeden, of Pensacola FL, died at his home on Tuesday September 10, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Bill was born December 30, 1935 in Sublette Kansas to EC Creeden and Henrietta Dye Creeden.
He was born into a large family; He had five brothers and five sisters. He was competitive as a child and loved sports. He was very active in high school sports, excelling at basketball, football and track.
After high school Bill joined the navy and proudly served for four years. He was fond of his time on the USS Independence; he made sure to let everyone know it was the largest carrier in the Navy and loved to talk about his adventures on it. At the end of his enlistment, he found himself in Pensacola Florida and met the love of his life, Elsie Franklin.
His marriage to Elsie was a happy one and they had two children. He became very active in the church and Myrtle Grove United Methodist became his spiritual home. He made many wonderful friends there and enjoyed his time worshiping, singing in the choir and the men's club.
He worked at Reichhold Chemicals in Pensacola until retirement, again making many lifelong friends. He was an avid fisherman and went at every opportunity. He was a man that loved all those around him and was loved by many, as he truly believed in the importance of family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his lovely wife Elsie and his parents EC & Etta, Sisters Joan Moore and Wanda West, brothers Dorsey, Bob, Ben and Jack.
He is survived by his Son Kevin of Pensacola FL, daughter Karen Pearson {Husband John} of Milton FL, Granddaughters, Heather Fast of Milton FL, Jessica Rowan of Pensacola, FL. Andrea Decarmo of Pensacola FL, Great Grandson Gabriel Fast, Brother Jim of Sublette Kansas, Sisters Nita Sunderland of Denver CO, Janey Dewall of Coldwater KS, Mary Allingham of Lakeside CA, Many nieces and nephews and cousins, four wonderful sister in laws Lola, Dot, Pearl and Jean and Francis Smith, his friend till the end.
Services will be held at 1 PM Friday the 13th at the Myrtle Grove United Methodist Church.1030 N 57th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32506 Visitation begins at noon
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 13, 2019