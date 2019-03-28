William "Bill" Frederick Scheller



Pensacola - William "Bill" Frederick Scheller, 94, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019.



Bill Scheller was a devoted husband to his wife Edna, the love of his life. Their devotion to one another throughout their 69-year marriage was the most important facet of his life. He was a caring father to Mike, Cindy, and Cathy, grandfather to Christy and Brian, and great-grandfather to Stella, Daniel, and Teddy.



Bill was a patriot and proud Naval officer who shortened his official Naval career to become a civil servant and dedicate more time to his family, working for forty years as a brilliant aeronautical engineer who ensured the safety of our Nation's aviators. His friendships from his career and from his early days at Brooklyn Tech High School and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology lasted a lifetime.



Throughout his life, Bill steadfastly supported his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in achieving their dreams.



Bill was a man of honor and integrity and will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure to know him.



A memorial service will be held 10:30am Friday, March 29, 2019 at Ferry Pass United Methodist Church with reception to follow. Private family committal service will be held at Barrancas National Cemetery. Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 28, 2019