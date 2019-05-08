William "Bill" Grady Foxworth, Jr.



Pensacola - Bill "Foxy" Foxworth, 82, of Pensacola, FL passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was born in Pensacola, FL on October 1, 1936 to William G. Foxworth, Sr. and Bertha Bratcher Foxworth who both preceded him in death. He enjoyed a 35-year career in aviation electronics both in the USAF and Civil Service.



He is preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie Ann; three sisters and one brother. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife with whom he shared 63 years of wedded bliss, Nancy; sons, William (Lori), Daniel (Kathy) and Stephen; 8 grandkids, 8 great-grandkids and special nephew, Robert Nichols (Anke).



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .



Pallbearers will be his three sons and other loved ones.



Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South with Pastor Larry Anderson officiating. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery.



FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy, is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary