William H. "Bill" Bass
William Henry "Bill" Bass, 83, was called home by his Heavenly Father on November 10, 2019. He was born at the old Sacred Heart Hospital and lived his entire life in the area, except for the three years he spent in Alaska serving his country in the U.S. Air Force.
Bill was a man of great faith in God, having had Godly parents. His father was a Scoutmaster during Bill's youth and Bill continued to be active in the Boy Scouts of America organization for many years.
Bill earned his Accounting Degree at Troy State University and practiced in Pensacola for 50 years. He never retired because of his love for the work and his clients, and his outstanding relationship with his business partner, Scott Sandfort.
After graduation, Bill and his wife moved to Alaska where he served three years in the United States Air Force. Prior to the Air Force, he served several years in the Navy Reserves.
Bill was well known for his love of antique cars, especially Thunderbirds. He was known to some as the "Thunderbird Man". He was a member of several car clubs, including the Panhandle Cruisers and the "Bad Boys". He especially loved driving his blue convertible in the parades every year and attending the annual Cruising the Coast event in Biloxi, MS.
He was actively involved in many organizations throughout his life, including the Pensacola Waterfront Improvement Society. He enjoyed many special events and had lasting memories of his 45 years in the Krewe of Lafitte.
At the start of the 21st century Bill became interested in cultural anthropology and took a course at the University of West Florida. That course included travel to places like Machu Pichu in Peru, the Philippines and Borneo. After that he traveled with a friend to South America revisiting Peru and then on to Chile, Buenos Aries Argentina, Iguasu falls and Rio di Jainero. The next year it was Rome, Florence and Naples. Later came trips to Mexico City, Alaska and a river cruise down the Danube visiting Prague, Nuremberg, Vienna and Budapest with R and R in Ballyshannon Ireland. Adventure was his middle name picking up the culture of Art, natural history, and architecture while visiting museums around the world.
He was proud to be an American and loved his country. He loved his family and many friends. He was never too busy to stop and help someone in need of assistance. One of the highlights of the past four years of his life was attending Pace Assembly of God Church where he experienced a deeper faith and trust in God's Love!
Bill was preceded in death by his former wife and mother of his children, Vivian V. Bass; his oldest son, William Earl Bass; his daughter-in-law, Linda Van Huss; and his parents, Bessie and Hazel Bass.
He is survived by his wife, Zelma Penton Bass; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Bill McCurdy; son, Randall Evan Bass; grandchildren: Brandy McCauley, Christopher Randall Bass, Mason Hunter Bass, and Latisha Bass; two great-grandchildren, Tristan Smith and Kaden Hunter; and a host of friends, all of whom will miss him dearly.
A celebration for Bill will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral begins at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019. A procession will gather at 10:00 a.m. at Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton to go to Bass Cemetery. Several of his cars will escort him to his final resting place.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019