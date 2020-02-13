|
Dr. William Halpern
Pensacola - Dr. William Halpern, born in Washington DC on April 29, 1935, grew up in Utica, NY and passed away Monday, February 10, 2020.
Bill received his bachelor's degree from the University of Syracuse, his master's degree from the University of Arkansas, and his doctorate in Chemistry Education from the University of Iowa. When an assistant professor at Fort Hays State University, he met Jeanne, his wife of fifty-three years, adopting her two children, Julie and Paul as his own. Together they had Monya and Rachel.
In 1969, the University of West Florida recruited Bill. He served as a chemistry professor and a student advisor for over thirty-three years. After retiring in 2001, Bill and Jeanne enjoyed many years of travel and fun, visiting family and friends. Camping, Biloxi excursions, and weekly family dinners were favorite pastimes.
Bill continued to stay connected to his university family through poker games and the dining out club, also assisting with development of a new Ft. Walton enterprise, Aqua Resources.
A Rotarian, Bill devoted his life to teaching and helping others, working to instill a sense of pride in those things he treasured most, family and education.
The impact he made on his family, friends, students, and colleagues will not soon be forgotten.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Tillie Halpern.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanne; daughter, Julie Schweitzer and her daughters, Brittney and Breanna Schweitzer; son, Paul Halpern; daughter, Monya Curtis and her daughter and granddaughter, Makenna Curtis and Luella Mead, sons Colton Curtis and Kyah Storniolo; daughter, Rachel (John) Hale and their daughters, Avery and Brooklyn; brother, Michael (Edna) Halpern; honorary brother, Dennis (Judy) Thomas; and many other loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial service will be held 2:00pm Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, Pensacola, FL. No burial service in lieu of cremation.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the or the Humane Society.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Doctors Janice Buckley, John Wade, Pardeep Kumari, West Florida Hospital and Sacred Heart Hospitals, Covenant Home Health, Olive Branch Rehabilitation Center support staff, Harper-Morris, and all his great neighbors, especially the Payne, Williamson, and Craig Osburn families.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020