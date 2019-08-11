Services
William Henry "Bill" Bryan


1931 - 2019
Pensacola - William Henry "Bill" Bryan, 88, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was Vice President of Brown Marine Service, and after retiring, became an avid woodturner. He recently was honored with a Life Membership to Quayside Gallery.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Bryan; two sons, Steven Bryan Sr. (Kimberly) of Covington, LA. and Gary Bryan (Mary) of Milton, FL.; four grandchildren, Rachel Eidson (Michael), Mark Bryan, Taylor Bryan, Austin Bryan; three great-grands, Harper, Amelia, and Fisher; one sister, Annette Fullington of Fredonia, Wisconsin and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Bryan.

At his request, there will be no funeral service. It was his wish that there be a private family gathering to celebrate his life.

A special thank you to The Residence Memory Care Center and to Covenant Hospice at West FL Hospital for their exceptional care, and to his personal caregiver, Melissa Womack, who devotedly made his life better.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Covenant Hospice 5041 12th Ave. No., Pensacola, or a .
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
