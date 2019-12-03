Services
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
(850) 432-7805
1944 - 2019
Pensacola - William Edward "Buddy" Jackson, 75, died Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Rosewood Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Pensacola, FL. William was born April 21, 1944 in Blakely, GA to the late Cleveland Jackson and Johnnie Mae Hayes Jackson-Murkerson.

Mr. Jackson is survived by a wife of 55 years, Carnell Bestland Jackson of Pensacola Beach, FL; two daughters: Tammy Jackson White of Pensacola Beach, FL; Jennifer Jackson Powell (Ray) of Ridgeway, VA; five grandsons and one great granddaughter; three brothers: Wayne Jackson of Blakely, GA; John Jackson of Bainbridge, GA; Clarence Jackson (Pamela) of Aurora, CO; four sisters: Stella Mae Strickland of Bainbridge, GA; Jean Gilbert (Thomas) of Fayetteville, NC; Vivian Hoskins of Bainbridge, GA; Madge Ward of Thomaston, GA. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers: Clayton Jackson; Albert Jackson; Tim Jackson; Melvin Jackson; five sisters: Carolyn Jackson; Cathryn Jackson; Lorene Jackson; Jane Jackson; Juanita Scott; one infant granddaughter.

Mr. Jackson is a veteran of the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era. He earned the nickname "Action Jackson" while serving on the USS Nimitz. He is a proud member of the Blue Angel Alumni. He loved his University of Georgia Bulldogs football and is an honorary member of the Panhandle/Pensacola Chapter of the UGA Alumni Association. He is a member of First Baptist Church of Pensacola, FL. He is a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans.

Memorial donations may be made to the online at or by mail to: , 225 N. Michigan Ave. FL-17, Chicago, IL 60601-7633 or by phone 800-272-3900.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019
