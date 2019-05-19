|
William "Bill" John Hubner, Jr.
Cantonment - William "Bill" John Hubner, Jr., passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Bill owned Quality Wholesale Cars in Pensacola for over twenty years. He enjoyed boating, skiing, snow skiing and being outdoors.
He is preceded in death by his father, John Hubner, Sr. and his brother, David Paul Hubner.
He is survived by his two sons, David Hubner (Holly) and John Guthrie (Courtney); two grandchildren, Ella Parker Guthrie and Anna Kate Guthrie; former wife, JoAnn Hubner; mother, Loretta Ann Hubner and his sister, Donna Scarborough (David).
Visitation will be Monday, May 20, 2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Riley Richardson officiating. Interment will be at Bayview Memorial Park Cemetery.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy, is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 19, 2019