Resources
More Obituaries for William Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Keirn Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Keirn Johnson Obituary
William Keirn Johnson

Pensacola - William Keirn Johnson, 72, of Gulf Breeze, died February 2 at his home

Mr. Johnson was born in Greenwood, MS and was a longtime resident of the Pensacola, FL area. He attended Greenwood High School, enlisted in the U.S. Marines and later served in Vietnam. Mr. Johnson attended Pensacola Junior College and worked as a painter and property manager. He was a member of the American Legion, Gulf Breeze Post 378.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Ann Johnson; and a brother, Robert Fanning "Bubba" (Donna) Johnson, Jr. of Pensacola; a daughter, Linden Johnson (David) Buffaloe of Windsor, CO; a son, William Keirn Johnson, Jr. of Gulf Breeze, and three grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Bell's Landing Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Hybart, AL.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -