William Keirn Johnson
Pensacola - William Keirn Johnson, 72, of Gulf Breeze, died February 2 at his home
Mr. Johnson was born in Greenwood, MS and was a longtime resident of the Pensacola, FL area. He attended Greenwood High School, enlisted in the U.S. Marines and later served in Vietnam. Mr. Johnson attended Pensacola Junior College and worked as a painter and property manager. He was a member of the American Legion, Gulf Breeze Post 378.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Ann Johnson; and a brother, Robert Fanning "Bubba" (Donna) Johnson, Jr. of Pensacola; a daughter, Linden Johnson (David) Buffaloe of Windsor, CO; a son, William Keirn Johnson, Jr. of Gulf Breeze, and three grandchildren.
Graveside services were held Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Bell's Landing Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Hybart, AL.
