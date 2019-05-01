William L Stephens



Pensacola - CDR William "Bill" Lee Stephens, U.S. Navy (Ret.) of Pensacola, passed away April 29, 2019 at the age of 82. He was born in Columbus, GA, attended Auburn University and received a B.S. in Textile Engineering, was a member of Pi Kappa Phi, & commissioned as Ensign through NROTC Auburn. He received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA and an M.S. in Business at Troy State University. His 22 yrs of service included Chief Engineer of the USS J. Douglas Blackwood in Philadelphia, PA, and the USS Loeser in Norfolk, VA. His first introduction to aircraft carriers was thru employment at the Newport News, VA Shipbuilding Co. as Asst Supt of Hull Outfitting on the USS Enterprise during construction. He started as Ship Supt at Boston Naval Shipyard and became Asst Supt of Large Hull Repair. His duty on USS Saratoga in the Mediterranean included 2 tours off the coast of Viet Nam. Service on the USS Albany gave the family the opportunity to experience Italy. The job as Chief Engineer on the USS Lexington brought him and his family to Pensacola in 1980. During his career he received: 2 Navy Achievement Medals, Navy Unit Commendation, Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Ribbon, Viet Nam Service Medal (with star), and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Irene Bess and father Mst Sgt (Ret.) Alton O. Bess of Pensacola. He is survived by his wife of 61 yrs, Lois Carter Stephens, sons - Michael Stephens of Pensacola, & Mark Stephens (Debra) of Maidstone, England, daughter Kristen Bala (Greg), & 3 grandchildren: Delaney, Shey, & Luke of Harvard, MA; sisters - Marguerite Dwyer & Judy Jervey (D.A. Jennings) of Branson, MO, & many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm on Thur, May 2 at Oak Lawn, New Warrington Rd. Services on Fri, May 3, at 10:30 am at the Corry Station Chapel - NAS Pensacola off New Warrington Rd & Chief's Way. Interment will follow at Barancas National Cemetery, aboard NAS Pensacola. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Corry Station Chapel for use by its many programs for military students assigned to Pensacola. Make payable to Paul Herrink (Chairman, Corry Chapel BOD), 2112 Blue Wind Drive, Pensacola, FL 32506 Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 1, 2019