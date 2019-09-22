|
William Lucas
Pensacola - LCDR William Everett Lucas (87) passed away August 27, 2019 in Pensacola FL. Born March 4, 1932 in Marysville, Ohio, one of 12 children, to William A & Catheryn Lucas. At age 17 he left school to join the U.S. Army starting a unique Armed Forces career. After serving in the Korea Conflict, Bill returned home to finish high school.
After graduating, hoping to become a pilot, he joined the Air Force, then the Marines where he was accepted into the Navy Cadet Flight Training Program. In 1956 he was commissioned a Navy Ensign, received his Gold Wings in 1957, and became a Naval Aviator flying both helicopter and fixed wing aircraft.
While in Pensacola, he met the love of his life, Connie & soon married. They started their family and enjoyed their different duty stations, Key West, FL - HS1; Ellyson Field, FL HT8; Port Lyautey Kenitra, Morocco; Lake Hurst, NJ HC4; Whiting Field, FL; and Imperial Beach, CA. "LUKE" (his aviator call sign) was also deployed to Antarctica (Operation Deep Freeze) and Vietnam. Notably his helicopter was one that took pictures of a large iceberg that appeared on a Life magazine cover.
LCDR Lucas received numerous Medals and Commendations which include:
BRONZE STAR -"V"--(2) Korea & Vietnam; Air Medal (8);Navy Presidential Unit Citation; Navy Unit Commendation (3); Army Good Conduct Medal; Navy Good Conduct Medal (4); National Defense (2)--Korea & Vietnam; Korean Service Medal-1 Silver Star & 1 Bronze Star; Antarctic Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; United Nations Service Medal -Korea; COMNAVFOR-V Unit Citation-USS Liberty / USS America Crisis; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device; and many other significant awards and letters of appreciation.
After retiring in 1971, Mr. Lucas flew for RCA, then Petroleum Helicopters, became a regional supervisor for Majik Market Stores, was a long-haul trucker for North American Van Lines and the US Post Office, built homes from drawing up architectural plans to final completion in various parts of Pensacola, repaired computers, collected antique sewing machines and built furniture which his children still have in their homes today.
Preceded in death by his parents, 6 sisters, 1 brother and his Beloved Kitty Cats Kico & Splash.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Connie, son Mark Lucas, daughters Linda Cassidy and Teresa Lucas, grandchildren Sonya Cervantes, Lucas Cassidy, Stephen Lucas, Kamier ("Come Ear") Lucas & Georgina; great-granddaughters Cassidy and Cadence Cervantes; Sisters, Joanne Liles, Florence Curtis, Sharon Deardorff and Kay Taylor, special nephew Michael Lucas and many more nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held on September 27th @ 10:30 a.m. at Barrancas National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Procession will leave Oak Lawn Funeral Home @ 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019