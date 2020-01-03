|
William M. Calvert
Pensacola, FL - William "Bill" McKnight Calvert, MD, 89, of Pensacola, beloved husband, father, honorary father, brother, uncle and grandfather passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Pensacola, FL. Dr. Calvert was born November 19, 1930, in Abbeville, SC. He graduated from The Citadel in 1951, the Wake Forest School of Medicine in 1955 and served his residency in internal medicine with Fitzsimmons General Hospital in 1961. He received a Fellowship in Gastroenterology at the Oschner Clinic in 1969.
Dr. Calvert served in the US Army from 1956 with service in Germany, Colorado, San Antonio, Kansas, and Korea and left the service as a Major in 1965.
Following his Army service, Dr. Calvert settled his family in Pensacola where he practiced internal medicine and gastroenterology at the Medical Center Clinic from 1965 until his retirement in 1995. Dr. Calvert's primary interest was always the welfare of his patients.
Dr. Calvert was a former Elder at Trinity Presbyterian Church and his interests included reading and taking courses in math and physics at PSC and UWF, tennis, golf, gardening, traveling, investing, family relationships, but not skiing!
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Jean Thomas Calvert, son W. Mark Calvert (Linda), daughter Julie Calvert Taylor, son Scott Calvert (Melissa), stepson Bill Williams, Jr. (Linda), stepson, David Williams, stepson Malcolm Williams (Stacy), brother Charles (Vi) Calvert, sister Sing Pappas, 17 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and Toby, his beloved dog.
A memorial service will be held 3:00pm Sunday, January 5th, at Trinity Presbyterian Church with Rev. Frank Beall and Rev. Brian Yount officiating.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Trinity Presbyterian Church or the .
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020