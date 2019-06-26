William Monprode "Skipper" Turner



Pensacola - On the morning of June 18, 2019, William Monprode "Skipper" Turner of Pensacola passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 1, 1948 in Elko, Nevada to Donald Merrill and Mildred Lorraine Turner. He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1966 and went on to attend Idaho State University where he met the love of his life. On December 16, 1966, he married Diane Lois Dolder in Pocatello, Idaho and spent the next 52 years at her side.



In April of 1971, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee. He started his service as a UT3 at Camp David in Thurmont, MD where he served from 1972 to 1979. Bill also was deployed to Midway Island, Diego Garcia, (Rota) Spain and (Holylock) Scotland during his military career. In 1985, he was selected for the Limited Duty Officer Program and was commissioned an Ensign in the Civil Engineer Corps on May 1, 1986. He spent the remainder of his service in the Civil Engineer Corps until he retired after 27 years as LCDR Turner on August 1, 1998.



In October of 1998, he started a second career with the Escambia County Facilities Management here in Pensacola where he worked for the next twenty years. During this time, he was an active member of First United Methodist Church. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was always present at his grandkids activities and was a constant support and role model to his family.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Mildred Turner, his brother Donald Jr. Turner and his in-laws, Lee and Lois Dolder. He is survived by his wife, Diane Lois Turner; sister, Donna Rice (Richard); daughters, Melanie Lorraine Bizzell and Brandi Lee Inchcombe; son, William Monprode Turner Jr. (Julie); and grandchildren, Cady Scarlett and Emery Violett Bizzell, William Bradley and Hannah Grace Turner, Maddison Lee and Blake Carlisle Inchcombe and Draven Sasser.



Services will be held on June 28th at First United Methodist Church of Pensacola located at 6th Wright Street. Visitation at 11:00 and Service at 12:00. His interment will follow at 2:00 at Barrancas National Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of 2 East who cared for him during his time at Baptist Hospital, and Covenant Hospice for the kindness and support during his final time with us.



Pallbearers will be Monty Turner, Bradley Turner, Blake Inchcombe, Draven Sasser, Jeff Wride and Bob Dye.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Covenant Hospice in memory of William Turner.



FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, has been entrusted with arrangements.