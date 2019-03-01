Services
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Myrtle Grove Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Myrtle Grove Baptist Church
Graveside service
Following Services
Pensacola Memorial Gardens
William Owens Obituary
William Owens

Pensacola - William Thomas Owens, Sr, of Pensacola, FL passed away on February 25, 2019.

Bill was born in Holmes County, FL and was a member of Myrtle Grove Baptist Church since 1946. He served as a deacon for 50 years, 30 years as a treasurer and 45 years as general secretary. He also worked for U.S. Defense Department including two year military during WWII. He started his career at Eglin Air Force Base as clerk typist and retired as Branch Superintendent at Naval Air Rework Facility in Pensacola, FL. The most important things in his life were family, church, fishing and gardening.

He is preceded in death in his parents, Eddie Lee and Amy Gertrude Owens, née Powell; brothers, Charles, Edward Ray, Harvey, Durell, Adrian; sister, Thelma; and Baby Girl Owens.

Bill is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marjorie N. Owens, née Conner; daughters, Diane Gaston (Joel) and Kathy Cogle; son, William Owens, Jr. (Theresa); 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at Myrtle Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10AM until the service begins at 11AM with a graveside to follow at Pensacola Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to thank Olive Branch Health and Rehab for their heartfelt care for Mr. Owens.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
