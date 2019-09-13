Services
Family-Funeral & Cremation
7253 Plantation Rd
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 466-5440
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hillcrest Church
800 East Nine Mile Road
Pensacola, FL
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Hillcrest Church
800 East Nine Mile Road
Pensacola, FL
William "Don" Patterson


1943 - 2019
William "Don" Patterson Obituary
William "Don" Patterson

Pensacola - William "Don" Patterson, 75, of Pensacola, Florida passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

Don was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on December 17, 1943 to parents, Austin Patterson and Martha Harp. He previously lived in St. Louis, Missouri and resided in Pensacola, Florida for approximately 40 years. He graduated from Escambia High School and received an Associate's Degree from Pensacola State College. Don's occupations ranged from Cowboy, Newspaper Photographer, Sales, Investment Advisor and Entrepenuer. He was well-respected in the community, loved by all and always made a new friend in all of his travels.

Don is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Betty Patterson.

Don is survived by his beloved wife, Carol; sons, Aaron and Kyle Patterson; daughter, Valerie Abercrombie; nine grandchildren; sisters, Mickey Cantner and Jimmie Jarratt and cousin, Paul Green.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in honor of Don to the Waterfront Rescue Mission, 380 West Herman Street, Pensacola, Florida 32505, (waterfrontmission.org) or the Satoshi Forest Sanctuary, Pensacola, Florida (http://www.satoshiforest.com/#donate).

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 with visitation from 3:00-4:00pm and service at 4:00pm at the Hillcrest Church, 800 East Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, Florida 32514.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 13, 2019
