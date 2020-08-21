William R Hual SR
Pensacola - William "Bill" R. Hual, beloved husband, father and "Papa" passed away unexpectedly on August 14th, 2020 with his doting family by his side. A Pensacola native, he was born on April 21,1940 to Harold and Emma Hual.
Bill spent much of his life on the shores of Perdido Bay. As a boy he spent his weekends and summers at the family fish camp with his father and eventually built his own home overlooking Perdido Bay. There was nothing he enjoyed more than spending the morning throwing his cast-net and his afternoon frying fresh mullet for his friends and family. Anyone who had the privilege of going to one of Bill's fish frys would agree that he cooked the best fried mullet they had ever eaten. Bill was also a savvy and hardworking businessman. In 1972 Bill and his wife Gloria opened Hual Supply on Davis Highway. With his focus on customer service and his close-knit dedicated team, Hual Supply grew to be a successful industrial supply company over the next 24 years. In 1996, Bill sold Hual Supply to RamTool and retired at the age of 55. He spent the next 25 years traveling, fishing, dove hunting, napping in his recliner, having lunch with his friends at local restaurants and making wonderful memories with his beloved bride, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In accordance to Bill's wishes, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the charity of your choice
.
Bill is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Gloria Hual; children, Billy (Janie) Hual, Debbie (Gene) Williamson and Sandy Maxwell; grandchildren, Randy Hual, Amanda (Charles) Formby, Buck (Beka) Williamson, Heath Hual, Brandan Holden and Heather Orr; great-grandchildren, Remington and Colton Williamson, Hailey Hual, Macie and Marlie Formby, William Holden and Charlee and Everlee Hual; siblings, Bobby (Martha) Hual, Dickie (Eleanor) Hual, Dottie (Tommy) Pfeiffer and Jimmy (Sally) Hual.