William Richard Turner Jr.


1938 - 2020
William Richard Turner Jr. Obituary
William Richard Turner, Jr

Pensacola -

William "Bill" Richard Turner, Jr. died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Born May 29, 1938, in Pensacola, Bill was a graduate of The University of the South, in Sewanee, TN. After retirement from banking, in 1988, Bill embraced his love of antiques and history by opening Turner Antiques Gallery which he faithfully operated until his death.

He is preceded in death by both his parents, William and Joyce and his brother, Charles.

Bill is survived by many cousins, friends, and neighbors who will most assuredly miss his wonderful wit and timeless knowledge.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to The University of the South, 735 University Ave, Sewanee, TN 37383
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 21 to May 23, 2020
