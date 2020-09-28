1/1
William Samuel "Bill" Chandler
1926 - 2020
William Samuel "Bill" Chandler

Pensacola - William Samuel "Bill" Chandler died Friday, September 25, 2020.

He was born in Bluff Springs, FL, February 17, 1926. He was a resident of Pensacola and previously lived in Gulf Breeze.

He graduated from Century High School, Pensacola Junior College, and worked for the postal service until his retirement. He was a member of First Assembly of God, Evangel Church, Gulf Breeze, and currently a member of Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church. Dad was an avid Gator fan.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Elsie Davis Chandler; sons, Charles Phillip Chandler and the Rev. W. David Chandler; parents, Frank and Sula (Huggins) Chandler; siblings, Mary Kate Chandler Gilley, Ruby Chandler Crawley, Nettie Chandler Bellan, Charlie Chandler, KC Chandler, JC Chandler, and Helen Chandler Turnipseed.

He is survived by his children, Lewis S. "Sam" Chandler (Peggy), James W. "Woody" Chandler (Carol Ann), and Deletha R. Chandler all of Pensacola. He has 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Visitation will be held 1:00pm until the Funeral Service to begin at 2:00pm Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel with Rev. Dan Davis officiating. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Haven of Our Lady of Peace, 1900 Summit Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32503, Gulf Coast Kid's House, Inc., 3401 N. 12th Ave., Pensacola, FL 32503, or a charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Haven of Our Lady of Peace, especially the staff of Heritage Court, for the care they provided to Mr. Chandler.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
