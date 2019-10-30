|
William "Morgan" Stith, III
Pensacola - William "Morgan" Stith, III, 53, of Pensacola passed away on October 24, 2019 after a brief illness.
William was born September 12, 1966, to William Stith, Jr. and Diann Anderson Stith.
Bill called Pensacola home and spent most of his life there. He graduated from Pine Forest High School and the University of West Florida, where he earned a Master's Degree in English.
Before earning his degree, Bill spent a lot of years in restaurant management doing a variety of jobs. Some of the restaurants he managed are The Fish House, Pensacola Yacht Club, Ruby Tuesday's and The Oyster Bar Perdido Key, but his passion was teaching. During the last ten years, he taught at the University of West Florida. His most recent job was Interim Director of the Intensive English Program at UWF. Bill loved teaching and helping his students achieve their goals.
Bill is preceded in death by his grandmother, Pearl (Granny) Anderson; grandparents, Bill and Jane Stith; great aunts, Elsie Amos, Merle Floyd, Laverne Yeazel and Bette Cobb.
Left to cherish his wonderful memories are his mother, Diann Anderson; his father and stepmother, Bill and Janice Stith; stepbrothers, Doni (Karla) Jones and Dale (Jennifer) Jones; aunts, Tena (Winston) Ellis and Leah Snider; great aunts, Ann Hatcher and Ellen (Jim) Hadden; great uncle, Robert Hinson; uncles, Terry (Joey) Stith, Richard (Cindy) Stith, Sr. and Donnie (Debbie) Stith; special cousins, Cherie Meyers, Cindy (Brad) Johnson, Richard (Deanne) Stith, Jr., Jerry (Alicia) Snider and numerous other relatives.
Per Bill's wishes service will be private.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019