William (Bill) T. Kennedy
- - William (Bill) T. Kennedy, 77, died June 24, 2019. Collector of the unusual and interesting, historical and biological scholar, garage sale enthusiasts and magnanimous man. True to his generous spirit, he donated his body to the Florida State University Medical School. Go, Noles!
Bill was a beloved husband to Linda Emmanuel Kennedy for 52 years and an amazing father to Amy Partington (Philip), Megan Kennedy and Joseph (Ale) Kennedy. He is also survived by his sister, Ann Kennedy. Bill had a large presence in the lives of his 5 grandchildren who were fortunate to have a few of their own adventures with Pop-Pop.
In addition, Bill had two of the most glorious friendships with Ronnie Archer and Virgil Flynn. In all Dad did, he was generous not only to the family but with friends as well.
As Bill's requested, a fish fry celebrating his life will be held later this summer or fall.
Our sincere gratitude and admiration for the care our Dad received is hard to express in words. West Florida Covenant Hospice staff, Baptist Hospital Emergency Department, Operating Staff, SINU Department, nurses, doctors, housekeeping and every employee we interacted with reminded us how much good is in the world. Thank you.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 22, 2019