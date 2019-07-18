|
|
William Tenn Muhammad
Cedartown - William Tenn Muhammad, age 72 passed away on Sunday, July 1st, 2019 after a brief illness. William was a resident of Cedartown, Florida. Preceded in death by his parents, and one of two sisters, he leaves behind a son, Bahiy Watson (Monique), sister, Doris Parker, four grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and friends. William desired cremation, in lieu of burial and requested an informal gathering of family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 20th at 3:00 in the multipurpose room at St. James Baptist Church.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 18, 2019