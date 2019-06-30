William Thomas Patton, M.D.



Pensacola - Dr. William Thomas Patton, age 96, passed away peacefully at home on June 26, 2019.



He was born on July 26, 1922, in New Orleans to Dr. William and Alice Patton.



Dr. Patton attended Taft School, Watertown, Connecticut and Tulane University in New Orleans where he received his B.S. degree. After receiving his medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine he completed his internship at Touro Infirmary, New Orleans and residency at U.S. Naval Hospital, San Diego, CA and Charity Hospital, New Orleans, LA. While in medical school he met the love of his life, Bettye Lou Emmett. They have been married for 71 years. Dr. Patton served four years with the U.S. Navy which included tours on three different ships.



After residency he moved to Pensacola to join his good friend, Dr. William Douglas, in his Obstetrics and Gynecology practice. Because of his dedication and compassionate nature there was an incredible bond between Dr. Patton and his patients. He touched so many lives in a positive way and was beloved by those he cared for. He delivered thousands of babies in Pensacola and served our community as a prominent physician for 45 years. He retired from private practice at age 68 and joined the staff of the VA Hospital in Pensacola where he worked for another eight years. He was highly regarded by his fellow physicians and involved in numerous professional medical organizations throughout his career. He was President of Florida Obstetric and Gynecologic Society, President of Escambia County Medical Society, President of Baptist Hospital Staff, along with numerous other medical associations.



When he wasn't caring for patients, he was actively involved in the community. Bill and Bettye Lou were some of the first members of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church. Their family attended St. Christopher's for many years. Bill was a member of Pensacola Country Club, Pensacola Racquet Club, Greater Pensacola Tennis Association and Pensacola Sports Association. He loved Pensacola, and was honored to represent it in the Fiesta of Five Flags celebration as Don Tristan DeLuna XXXVII in 1987. Additionally, he was a member of the Order of Tristan and Ariola.



Bill was a sports enthusiast. He was an avid snow skier and a founding member of Pensacola Ski Club. There are many fond memories of annual family ski trips. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting trips, and was a competitive tennis player. He took flying lessons and earned his private pilot's license; what a surprise for him to find that his adventuresome wife Bettye Lou "secretly" earned hers at the same time. He enjoyed golf, especially in North Carolina, where he and Bettye Lou had a family vacation home. He was a world traveler and lived life to the fullest. More than anything, he loved to spend time with his family. Family dinners consisting of fresh Gulf seafood, great conversation and Bettye Lou's infamous laugh were a Patton family tradition.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. William Patton and Alice Patton Lyons; his step-father, Randolph Lyons; his sister, Alice Conroy and his step-sister, Eva Brown.



He is survived by his devoted wife, Bettye Lou; five sons, Tom, Scott (Debbie), Bruce (Allison), Doug (Marti) and Rob (Rena); 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.



Dr. Patton, Billy, "GrandBill", Dad will be missed by his former patients, friends, andespecially his family. Our family is grateful to Carestaff of Pensacola and Emerald Coast Hospice for their loving support and care.



A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at



St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 3200 North 12th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32503 followed by a reception in the parish hall. A private family burial service will be held at Bayview Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 4300 Bayou Boulevard, Suite 12, Pensacola, FL 32503.



BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL, 3351 Scenic Highway is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com. Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 30, 2019