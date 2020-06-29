William Vinson (Bill) Bradshaw
Holt, FL - William Vinson (Bill) Bradshaw 89 of Holt Fl left this life and is reunited forever more with his beloved wife Jean for whom he has missed desperately since she left this earth 3 years ago. He entered into his eternal and heavenly home on Friday June 26th after a brief illness.
Bill was born on November 20th, 1930 in Edison Georgia. He excelled in high school sports including basketball and pole vaulting. He enrolled at the UGA and pursued a degree in Physical Education. However, life stepped in the way when his father became ill. Bill left school to tend to his family then joined the Naval Air in Pensacola. He loved the area, and became interested in the gas and oil field in the 60's and 70's. He founded a lucrative business titled Bradshaw Oil Company in which he owned several full-service gas stations in Escambia and Santa Rosa County. He retired from the gas business in 1990.
Retired life didn't slow him down at all, he had various interests, hobbies plus a zeal for life, to include his love for dancing the jitterbug with his beloved Jean. He loved to hunt, fish, as well as camp with the love of his life Jean. He was an avid cattle farmer and bred some of the most beautiful Limousin , Brahman, Brangus and Brahmousin cattle around. He also enjoyed motorcycles, ATV's, typical farm life, but his passion was for horses. He rode and showed Tennessee Walking horses up until the late 70's but kept a horse for pleasure trail riding with his daughter Jeanan.
Bill was a member of First Baptist Church of Crestview, he loved his Sunday School class, their fellowship and Bible studies.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Bonnie Bradshaw, his precious wife Jean, his sisters Betty Brown and Dot Hilton, nephew Steve Hilton, stepson Bill Hadder and granddaughter Amie Hadder.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory Greg Bradshaw (Cindy), Gary Bradshaw (Carroll) , Beth Bradshaw Astin of Milton, and Jeanan Bradshaw of Holt. His stepsons Steve Hadder (Marsha) of Tallahassee, Jay Hadder (Susan) Of Milton, and one stepdaughter in law Toni Hadder of Pace.
He leaves behind a nephew, & many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He will be missed by many friends and relatives including his buddy "Doc" Dr. Michael Rinaldi who has been an amazing friend as well as an outstanding physician to our daddy.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 2nd, beginning at 10 am, at live Oak Park Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends, Wednesday, July 1st from 6 to 7 pm at Brackney Funeral Service.
You may leave your condolences at www.brackneyfuneralservice.com
Holt, FL - William Vinson (Bill) Bradshaw 89 of Holt Fl left this life and is reunited forever more with his beloved wife Jean for whom he has missed desperately since she left this earth 3 years ago. He entered into his eternal and heavenly home on Friday June 26th after a brief illness.
Bill was born on November 20th, 1930 in Edison Georgia. He excelled in high school sports including basketball and pole vaulting. He enrolled at the UGA and pursued a degree in Physical Education. However, life stepped in the way when his father became ill. Bill left school to tend to his family then joined the Naval Air in Pensacola. He loved the area, and became interested in the gas and oil field in the 60's and 70's. He founded a lucrative business titled Bradshaw Oil Company in which he owned several full-service gas stations in Escambia and Santa Rosa County. He retired from the gas business in 1990.
Retired life didn't slow him down at all, he had various interests, hobbies plus a zeal for life, to include his love for dancing the jitterbug with his beloved Jean. He loved to hunt, fish, as well as camp with the love of his life Jean. He was an avid cattle farmer and bred some of the most beautiful Limousin , Brahman, Brangus and Brahmousin cattle around. He also enjoyed motorcycles, ATV's, typical farm life, but his passion was for horses. He rode and showed Tennessee Walking horses up until the late 70's but kept a horse for pleasure trail riding with his daughter Jeanan.
Bill was a member of First Baptist Church of Crestview, he loved his Sunday School class, their fellowship and Bible studies.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Bonnie Bradshaw, his precious wife Jean, his sisters Betty Brown and Dot Hilton, nephew Steve Hilton, stepson Bill Hadder and granddaughter Amie Hadder.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory Greg Bradshaw (Cindy), Gary Bradshaw (Carroll) , Beth Bradshaw Astin of Milton, and Jeanan Bradshaw of Holt. His stepsons Steve Hadder (Marsha) of Tallahassee, Jay Hadder (Susan) Of Milton, and one stepdaughter in law Toni Hadder of Pace.
He leaves behind a nephew, & many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He will be missed by many friends and relatives including his buddy "Doc" Dr. Michael Rinaldi who has been an amazing friend as well as an outstanding physician to our daddy.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 2nd, beginning at 10 am, at live Oak Park Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends, Wednesday, July 1st from 6 to 7 pm at Brackney Funeral Service.
You may leave your condolences at www.brackneyfuneralservice.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.