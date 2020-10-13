William Williams, Sr.



Pensacola - William V. Williams, age 91 of Pensacola passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had an incredible love for his family and God. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Moiselle Williams; brother, Morgan; sisters, Verna Pittman and Carolyn Hendrix.He leaves behind his wife of 70 years, Nellie Ruth Williams; his three sons, Darrell and his wife Kim, Craig and his wife Susan and Tim; his grandchildren, Christopher and his wife Janell, Danielle and her husband Matt; his great-grandchildren, Layla, Lily, Cora and Avery; his brother, Carl Williams.



Mr. Williams served in the United States Army form 1948-1950 and retired after 36 years from NAS Pensacola as an Avionic Electrician. was an active member of the Myrtle Grove Masonic Lodge Chapter 302 as well as a member of the order of Eastern Star. He was also an active member of The Gideons International and of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. He was appointed by Governor Askew to be on commission for Indian Affairs in the State of Florida and was on the Council of Aging for Escambia County. He was also a member of the Poarch Board of Creek Indians. He traveled to many areas handing out Bibles and witnessing the Word of God. To his grandchildren, he was known as Paw Paw. Because of his love for them, he was one of the people instrumental in starting a Demolay program for young men, like his grandson, that would prepare them to become Masons. He would also coach his grandson's baseball games and became known as every player's grandfather. He loved his grandchildren so much, and I am sure they will share stories of many wonderful trips they had taken with their grandparents and all they were taught. He will be truly missed by his family and all his friends that he has shared his life with over his life time. He loved his family, fishing hunting and traveling.



A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 1pm until the service begins at 2pm. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.









