William Z. Patrick, Sr.



Jay - William Zeke Patrick, 90, passed away peacefully on the morning of October 5, 2020.



On December 14, 1929, William Patrick was born to F.E. and Hattie Elizabeth Singleton Patrick, just outside of Atlanta, Georgia, at the foot of Stone Mountain. "Billy" as he was known throughout his childhood, was the oldest of three children. Many hours spent at the Atlanta Stockyard with his father, instilled in Billy a love of horses that lasted throughout his lifetime. In 1938, the family moved to Manchester, Georgia, where Billy was baptized into Christ at the First Baptist Church. Growing up on a dairy farm, he and his brother Calvin learned the value of hard work. He graduated from Manchester High School in 1948, where he was the quarterback for the Manchester Bulldogs. After graduation, Bill followed in his father's footsteps and joined the railroad. In 1950, he joined the United States Air Force, serving four years during the Korean War. It was during this time, when he was stationed at Eglin Airforce Base, that he met Doris Faye Jones. They were married six weeks later on May 15, 1954. When Bill got out of the service, he and Doris moved to Warm Springs, Georgia, where he returned to the railroad and also proudly became an officer for the Georgia State Patrol. The following year, the family moved to Jay, Florida, Doris's hometown, to raise their three sons. Here, Bill began his career in insurance, starting with Liberty National, then in 1970, becoming an independent agent at W. Z. Patrick and Associates. In 2013, he retired from the insurance business after 53 years of dedicated service. Bill was an active and influential member of the Jay community, serving as a member of the Mount Carmel Methodist Church, the American Legion, and the Free Masons; he was a Boy Scout Leader, President of the Lions Club, and President of the Jay Area Merchants Association, to name a few. However, Bill considered his greatest accomplishment in life to be that of his 63-year marriage to the love of his life, Doris.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Doris Jones Patrick, in 2018; and his son, Jay Michael Patrick, in 2016.



Bill is survived by two sons, William E. Patrick, Jr. (Darenda) and Mark Jones Patrick; grandchildren: Sheena Locklin (Oscar), Megan Lewis (Joshua), John Mark Patrick, William E. Patrick, III (Suzanna), and Matthew Patrick; nine beloved great-grandchildren; siblings, Calvin Patrick, of Virginia; Hattie Patrick Bennett of Manchester, Georgia; and many extended family.



Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is handling arrangements.



Service will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Mount Carmel United Methodist Church in Jay, FL. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the funeral begins at 11 am. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Church Cemetery.



Pallbearers: John Mark Patrick, William E. Patrick, III, Matthew Ryan Patrick, Jack Weekes, Rick Weekes, and Tommy Henry.



Honorary Pallbearers: Barnett Hendricks, Roland "Shorty" Floyd, Waylon Atchison, Ray Free, Joe Jones, Jerry Jones, Jimmy Jones, Arthur Patnaude, Jeff Patterson, Larry Baxley, Wayne Godwin, Jimmy McCaskill, Oscar Locklin, Josh Lewis, Adone Lloyd, and Dr. C. David Smith.



If you would like, the family would appreciate any donations in lieu of flowers, to go toward a new flag pole at the Mount Carmel Methodist Church.









