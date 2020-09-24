Willie Cosson



Mobile - Willie Hugh "Bill" Cosson, 87, born in Liberty, Florida, passed away on September 21, 2020. He is preceded in death by the love of his life of 68 years, Patty Neal Cosson; his parents, Bertha Jones Cosson & Willie Coy Cosson; his sister Monette Page; his daughter Cynthia Cosson Beddow; his grandson Markham Simmons.



He is survived by his brothers Wayne Cosson (Sarah) and Tyrone Cosson (Jan); his daughters Luci Sanders (Freddie), Becky Bell (Frank), Patsy White-Spunner (Ann); his son Billy Cosson (Rhonda); his grandsons Michael Adkinson, Jr. (Erin), Shadler Adkinson (Hope), Benjamin Boyette (Danielle), James Cosson, and Dane Cosson; his granddaughters Angela Hancock (Jay) and Mary Faith Poteat; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews and lots of cousins.



He attended Walton County High School and joined the Navy at 17 years old. He had many jobs, working at Chemstrand/Monsanto, First American Farms, and numerous paper mills as a millwright, retiring from Alabama River Pulp after several decades. Throughout his life, Bill and his family moved many times, and as a result have friends throughout the country. He enjoyed deer hunting, trotline fishing, and throwing his cast net for mullet. He loved country music, especially Hank Williams, Sr. He was a man content with who he was. He and Patty were longtime members of Hillcrest Baptist Church.



The visitation will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with the service following at 11:30 a.m. at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 7433 Pine Forest Road, Pensacola, FL. The family would like to express their appreciation for the loving care he received at Allen Memorial Home. The family is genuinely grateful for the prayers and support during this time.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store