Pensacola - Willie George "Sonny" Gaines, 77, of Pensacola, passed away December 19, 2019. He was born April 1, 1942 in Pensacola, son of Johnnie Gaines and Jenice Horton.

"Sonny" had a heart to give, he loved helping others and was determined to protect those he loved. He enjoyed riding his bike, fishing, collecting jewelry and playing the lottery. He is preceaded in death by his father Johnnie Gaines, mother Jenice Horton, May Gaines, Howard Wallace, Roosevelt Gaines. He is survived by the LOVE of his LIFE, Katherine Gaines, his daughter Kelley Gaines Martin, Desmon Martin (son in law), Willie D. Gaines, Echo Gaines, brother Carlos Gaines, and many Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.

A Celebration of a Life Well Lived will be held January 11, 2020 from 10:00 am - 1:00pm at the Alabaster Gardens Club House, 929 Massachusetts Avenue Pensacola, Florida 32505, followed by burial in Minnesota.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
