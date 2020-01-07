Services
Willie Lee Hawk

Willie Lee Hawk Obituary
Willie Lee Hawk

Pensacola - Willie Hawk, 64, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie David Walker and Lena Elizabeth Carnley; son, Phillip Hawk; brother, Curtis Walker; niece, Eugena Gentry;

Willie is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Hawk and Angela Shipe (Ed); sons, Johnnie Hawk and Harold Hawk (Trimonia); siblings, Gerald Walker, Ronnie Walker, Barbara Woodcock, Randy Walker, Mary Ann Harrelson; boyfriend, Richard Allman; grandchildren, Cody Johnson, Tony Fox, Brittney Fox, Emily Fox, Becky Fox, Brookelynn Fox, Nicholas Fox, Nisa O'Neal, Irene O'Neal, Sophia O'Neal, Madyson Hawk, Zachary Shipe; niece, Joyce Knight.

A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10am until the service begins at 11am.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
