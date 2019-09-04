|
Willie "Rae" Pohlmann
Pensacola - Willie "Rae" Pohlmann, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
She was born in Montgomery, AL on September 23, 1927. She graduated from Pensacola High School in 1944 where she met the love of her life, the late Charles "Charlie" H. Pohlmann, Jr. They were married in 1946 at St. John's Catholic Church in Warrington, FL and were married 56 years. Rae spent most of her life in Pensacola, East Hill, where she made many lifelong friends. Rae and Charlie moved to Navarre, FL in 1971.
Rae began her 25-year working career at Pensacola Junior College where she obtained an Associate degree. She held various positions at PJC and was a member of several professional organizations before retiring as secretary to the President. In retirement, Rae enjoyed volunteering at Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Rae and Charlie were devout Catholics and were founding members of St. Sylvester's Catholic Church in Navarre.
Rae is survived by her four children, Chuck (Heather) of Navarre, John (Carol) of Pensacola, Annette Renbarger (Tony) of Pensacola, and Leo (Johanna) of Navarre; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 10:30am until a Funeral Mass at 11:00am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church, Gulf Breeze, with Msgr. Luke Hunt celebrant. Burial will follow at Bayview Memorial Park, Pensacola.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Covenant Care Hospice or a .
The family would like to thank the assisted living staff and the many caregivers that showed such compassion and love for our Mother over the years.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 4, 2019