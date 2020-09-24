1/1
Willie Rufus Jackson
Willie Rufus Jackson

Pensacola - Willie Rufus Jackson, age 97, of Pensacola, Florida passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Willie was born August 23, 1923 in Defuniak Springs, Florida to Hubbard B. Jackson and Marie Rayborn Jackson.

He proudly served in the United States Navy for over 20 years. After retiring from the Navy, he became a mechanic and he worked for Pete Moore Chevrolet for many years. Willie was a member of the Fleet Reserve and the American Legion. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents, Hubbard Jackson and Marie Rayborn Jackson; first wife, Eunice Jackson; second wife, Stella Foster Jackson; sisters, Ruby Rowe, and Dorothy Sword.

He is survived by his sons, Richard Jackson, and Eugene (Brenda) Jackson; five grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren; and other extended family members.

A visitation for Willie will be held from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, 619 New Warrington Road, Pensacola, FL 32506. Funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm. Burial will immediately follow at Barrancas National Cemetery-NAS Pensacola.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.oaklawnfunerals.com for the Jackson family.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
8504532321
