Services
Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home
1985 West Nine Mile Road
Pensacola, FL 325349377
(850) 479-9223
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home
1985 West Nine Mile Road
Pensacola, FL 325349377
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home
1985 West Nine Mile Road
Pensacola, FL 325349377
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Eastern Gate Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie "Tina" Thompson


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie "Tina" Thompson Obituary
Willie "Tina" Thompson

Pensacola - Willie "Tina" Thompson, age 84, passed away on June 29, 2019 in Pensacola, FL. She was born April 3, 1935 in Ozark, AL to Frank and Stella Jones. She worked in food services at the Officer's Mess Hall at Saufley Field in Pensacola. She donated her time to March of Dimes and the American Cancer Society. She also was a consultant for Marjo Comestics.

She was survived by four children; Pamela Scott, James Thompson, Sherry Cregger, and Roderick Thompson, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, as well as daughter in-laws and son-in laws, and the McCabe family who were her dearest friends.

A visitation will be Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2-4 pm with a funeral service on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10 am located at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home. An interment will immediately the funeral service at Eastern Gate Memorial Gardens. Following the service, there will be a gathering at Sherry's Diner located at 553 Hwy 90, Holt, FL where friends and family are welcome to join.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now