Willie "Tina" Thompson



Pensacola - Willie "Tina" Thompson, age 84, passed away on June 29, 2019 in Pensacola, FL. She was born April 3, 1935 in Ozark, AL to Frank and Stella Jones. She worked in food services at the Officer's Mess Hall at Saufley Field in Pensacola. She donated her time to March of Dimes and the American Cancer Society. She also was a consultant for Marjo Comestics.



She was survived by four children; Pamela Scott, James Thompson, Sherry Cregger, and Roderick Thompson, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, as well as daughter in-laws and son-in laws, and the McCabe family who were her dearest friends.



A visitation will be Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2-4 pm with a funeral service on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10 am located at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home. An interment will immediately the funeral service at Eastern Gate Memorial Gardens. Following the service, there will be a gathering at Sherry's Diner located at 553 Hwy 90, Holt, FL where friends and family are welcome to join. Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 7, 2019