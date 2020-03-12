|
Willis Carleton Merrill, Jr.
Pensacola - Willis Carleton Merrill, Jr., beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, died at the age of 89 on Monday, March 9, 2020. The only son of Madge D. and Willis Carleton Merrill., Sr. was born September 28, 1930, in Boston, Massachusetts. He graduated with a degree in Business Management from Northeastern University, where he was President of his college fraternity. After graduation he joined the Marine Corps, completing his basic training at Quantico, where he received his commission as an officer. He then came to Pensacola NAS for flight training where he met his future wife, Jane Henderson. He earned his wings of gold on October 10, 1956 - three days later he and Jane were married in Pensacola at Christ Episcopal Church by The Rev. Henry Bell Hodgkins. Will was then stationed in New River, North Carolina, as a helicopter pilot. While stationed in North Carolina, Will and Jane welcomed their first son, Willis Carleton Merrill III. After completing his service, they returned to Pensacola in 1958, where he went into business with his father-in-law, Burney Henderson and brother-in law, Dick Dickerson, establishing Building Supply Center, Inc. In 1959, Will and Jane welcomed their second son, Burney Henderson Merrill and one year later, welcomed James Collier Merrill to the family.
Over the years, Will was involved with many community and civic organizations. He was a longtime member of Christ Episcopal Church, where he served as vestryman, warden, usher, Sunday School teacher and Chairman of the Episcopal Day School board. He was also actively involved as Chairman of the Red Cross, a member of the Navy League, Downtown Rotary Club of Pensacola where he also served as President and was a Paul Harris Fellow, and Fiesta of Five Flags - where he was Chairman of the Board and selected as Deluna XLVI. Will sat on numerous bank boards and was also a member of The Society of Cincinnati.
He was an avid outdoorsman, fisherman, boater - all things on the water. And, of course, on Saturdays he was always rooting for Alabama. Will was always a positive person with a great sense of humor.
Will Merrill is survived by his wife of over 63 years, Jane Henderson Merrill, and his three sons, Willis C. Merrill III, Burney Henderson Merrill (Lisanne), and J. Collier Merrill. He is also survived by grandchildren, J. Collier Merrill, Jr., Mary Catherine (Kit) Ware and Caroline Louise Ware; as well as nieces and nephews, Beth and David Yon, James H. Dickerson, Jane and Jake Renfroe, William and Jane Suzanne Dickerson and Kate and Hal Major; along with many great nieces and nephews.
On Saturday, March 14, 2020 a memorial service will be held at 12 noon at Christ Episcopal Church, 18 West Wright Street, Pensacola, Florida. The service will be officiated by The Rev. Dr. Michael Hoffman, assisted by The Rev. Katie Gillet and The Rev. Walt Kindergan. A reception will follow in the parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Christ Episcopal Church Pensacola, Florida or St. Augustines of Canterbury Episcopal Church, Navarre, Florida.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020