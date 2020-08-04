Wilma "Pat" Danley PattersonPensacola - Pat Patterson went to be with her Lord on Thursday, July 29, 2020.Pat was born in DeFuniak Springs, Florida, to Wilmer and Hazel Padgett Danley. The family moved to Pensacola shortly thereafter. She attended local elementary schools and graduated from Tate High School in 1964. She lived in southern Florida and North Carolina for several years before returning home to Pensacola in 1980. Pat retired from Circuit Court, Criminal division. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, game days, Bunco, and giving of her time working in her church office. She was an active and beloved member of Ensley First Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her mother and father, her brother-in-law, David Dunn, and her former mother and father-in-law, Mable and Howard Patterson, with whom she was very close.Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law, Glen and Donna Danley, sister, Helen Dunn, two nieces, two nephews, and several great and great-great nieces and nephews, whom she dearly loved.In accordance with her wishes no funeral was held. She was laid to rest at Pensacola Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for all her many friends and loved ones.Memorial contributions may be made to Ensley First Baptist Church.