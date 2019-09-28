|
Winston Fearn Garth, III
Pensacola - Born in Huntsville, AL, Winston F. Garth III lived a remarkable life. He was a loving father, brother, son and husband and contributed to his community by hosting numerous charity auctions in the Pensacola area.
Win attended Gainesville High School and Darlington High School. After college, he joined the Navy and was honorably discharged. In 1964, Win married Deborah Ann Sexson in Indianapolis. They had three children, Winston Fearn Garth IV (1967), Robert Sexson Garth (1969) and Mary Nell Garth (1978).
In 1971, they opened Garth's Antiques on Navy Blvd. Today, Garth's Antiques and Auction Gallery is known for selling prestigious family estates.
Winston was predeceased by Debby who died in the summer of 1996. Their son Winston IV passed away unexpectedly in 2007.
In 2002, Win married lifelong Pensacolian Kay Bullard. The couple bonded over art and antiques and restored a space on the waterfront in Pensacola where they built their life together.
Win is survived by his wife Kay, his son Robert (Kristin); daughter Mary Nell; stepdaughters Kristen Smitham (Daniel) and Shannon Vilardi; grandson Winston Fearn Garth V; and his siblings Robert Garth (Shirley), Thornton Garth (Sharon), Thomas Garth (Susan), Emily Garth Brown (Allen-deceased), John Garth (Rhoda) and Fred Garth (Blair).
May he rest in peace.
A celebration of Win's life will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, 9/28, at 31644 Randolph Drive, Lillian, AL 36549. Friends are invited.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 28, 2019