Winston Franklin Brown
Milton - Winston Franklin Brown, 76, of Milton, FL, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Winston was a native of Milton and was born June 6, 1943, to Willie Earl and Hellon Baxley Brown. He was a graduate of Milton High School. He was a retired American Cyanamid employee and attended church at Pineview United Methodist Church in Allentown.
He was preceded in death by his son, John Gregory Brown; his parents; a brother, Jimmy Brown; and his sister, Paulette Smith.
Winston is survived by his wife of 55 years, Julia Fraley Brown, of Milton; his daughter, Linda Bowman, of Milton; his grandsons, Hunter (Katie) Nelson and Austin Nelson, of Milton; granddaughter, Karlee Brown, of Troy, NY; and his brother, Billy (Peggy) Brown, of Milton.
Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel, with High Priest Wayne Blocker and Brother Tony Antonelli officiating. Burial will follow services in Crain Cemetery.
Active pallbearers are Hunter Nelson, Tom Lutes, Mike Brown, Jim Harvey, Beverly Christian, Kelvin Enfinger and Richard Moore.
Honorary pallbearers include Bobby Brown, J. B. Brock, Donald Holley, Charles Holland, Ken Smith, Wayne Dennis, Mike Madden, Roger Pugh, and Pete Jernigan.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made directly to Lewis Funeral Home in Milton to help cover burial expenses.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020