Services
Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 623-2243
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton, FL 32570
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton, FL 32570
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Winston Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winston Franklin Brown


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Winston Franklin Brown Obituary
Winston Franklin Brown

Milton - Winston Franklin Brown, 76, of Milton, FL, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Winston was a native of Milton and was born June 6, 1943, to Willie Earl and Hellon Baxley Brown. He was a graduate of Milton High School. He was a retired American Cyanamid employee and attended church at Pineview United Methodist Church in Allentown.

He was preceded in death by his son, John Gregory Brown; his parents; a brother, Jimmy Brown; and his sister, Paulette Smith.

Winston is survived by his wife of 55 years, Julia Fraley Brown, of Milton; his daughter, Linda Bowman, of Milton; his grandsons, Hunter (Katie) Nelson and Austin Nelson, of Milton; granddaughter, Karlee Brown, of Troy, NY; and his brother, Billy (Peggy) Brown, of Milton.

Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel, with High Priest Wayne Blocker and Brother Tony Antonelli officiating. Burial will follow services in Crain Cemetery.

Active pallbearers are Hunter Nelson, Tom Lutes, Mike Brown, Jim Harvey, Beverly Christian, Kelvin Enfinger and Richard Moore.

Honorary pallbearers include Bobby Brown, J. B. Brock, Donald Holley, Charles Holland, Ken Smith, Wayne Dennis, Mike Madden, Roger Pugh, and Pete Jernigan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made directly to Lewis Funeral Home in Milton to help cover burial expenses.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winston's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -