Woodrow Terrill Steiner



Pensacola - Woodrow Terrill Steiner, 85, of Pensacola, Florida passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was born in Mobile, Alabama and Terry spent most of his life in Pensacola where he always enjoyed being near the water.



Terry retired from Monsanto and also worked on the Baptist Home Mission Board. He enjoyed volunteering and will be remembered for his faith and strong, dependable love for his family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow Steiner and Alma Scrivener; stepsister, Ruthi White and granddaughter, Melissa Muni.



Terry leaves behind his beloved wife of 65 years, Joy; his children, Kay (Rick) Spencer, Kim (Carmen) Muni; Kevin (Beverly) Steiner, Kelli (Joe) Smirniotis as well as nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Janet (Frank) Campbell, stepsister, Milda Castleberry; stepbrother, A. B. Lockstead and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Pensacola, Pleitz Chapel, 500 North Palafox Street, Pensacola, Florida 32501. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 am with service at 11:00 am.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Terry's name to either ( ) or the First Baptist Church Pensacola, 2020 Projects, 500 N. Palafox Street, Pensacola, FL 32501.