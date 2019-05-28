Services
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
Wyatt Sanders "Ws" Parish Jr.


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wyatt Sanders "Ws" Parish Jr. Obituary
Wyatt "WS" Sanders Parish, Jr.

Pensacola - Wyatt Parish of Pensacola passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the agr of 98.

Mr. Parish was born May 26, 1920 in Alliance, FL to Wyatt and Annie Parish.

Preceding "WS" are his parents, all seven siblings, and the love of his life, Lucille "Cille" Parish. They were married for 70 happy years after a three weekend courtship.

Survivors include his son, Wyatt III (Sandy); daughter, Mary (and husband John); five grandchildren, Greg, Megan, Kellea, John and Kimberly; and 10 great grandchildren, Alex, Payten, Galvin, Matthew, Camden, Dylan, Hugh, Royce, Cooper and Eli.

He was a proud member of the US Navy, joining prior to World War II and serving in the Pacific when Pearl Harbor was attacked. He was a survivor as a Machinist in the engine roon of the torpedoing and sinking of the USS McCawley off the coast of Guadalcanal Island on June 30, 1943.

He was an avid baseball and softball player and baseball coach, bowler, fisherman and golfer. At 98 years old he was the oldest active golfer at Osceola Golf Course on Pensacola.

He was a machinist, production controller and Planner/estimator for Naval Aie Rework Facility (NARF) at Naval Air Station for 27 years, retiring in 1975.

The family will receive friends at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 9:30 AM till a service begins at 10:30 am.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 28, 2019
