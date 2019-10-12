|
Yasuko N. Cook
Pensacola - Yasuko N. Cook passed away peacefully Thursday evening on October 10, 2019—a few weeks shy of her 87th birthday. She was born on October 27, 1932 in Tokyo, Japan. She was a pretty incredible woman with some very amazing talents and accomplishments. She was fluent (reading & writing) in Japanese (her native language) and English and ran a successful business in Texas before moving to Florida in 2004. She survived a World War, a number of hurricanes, a flood, rheumatoid arthritis, and a first bout of cancer (in 2014). "June," as her friends in Texas started calling her, always had a quick wit and beautiful smile for those she met. She moved to Florida in order to escape the Texas tornadoes (ironically, during the most active hurricane season of the year)—where she was able to enjoy her final years with her daughter, Debbie Cook, and son-in-law, Robert Patterson. Though she was sad to leave her son, Bobby Cook and his wife Maria, behind in Texas, "Nana," as her grandchildren Logan & LiAna called her, loved collecting shells on the beach, eating fried oysters at Peg Leg's, and sitting on the sun-warmed porch with Teddy, the beloved family dog. She was happiest when she was cooking for her family, caring for her plants & reminiscing about her many garage sales treasures/finds. She was a very proud Nana, sharing pictures and achievements of her family with anyone and everyone she met. She missed seeing her other two grandchildren, Chancie & Robert, who like their dad, Bobby, lived too far for a visit—but thanks to Debbie's social media, she was able to enjoy their accomplishments from afar. She had great affection for her dear friends from Gull Point, Bayview Senior Center, and East Hill Baptist Church. She was a faithful follower of Christ and proudly carried her Bible (printed in Japanese) to church every Sunday until she was physically unable to attend. Her generous heart and strength of spirit will forever be an inspiration to those who were touched by her sweet smile. She was loved and she loved well.
She greatly appreciated the care she received from her physicians at Sacred Heart/Ascension Hospital. She and her family were grateful for the supportive care from Covenant Hospice as the progression from her second and final bout of cancer took over during her final months. Per her wishes, there will be no services, but you may celebrate Nana June's life by making a donation to the Sacred Heart Foundation or Covenant Hospice.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019