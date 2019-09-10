|
Dr. Yolanda C. Ramos
Pensacola - Dr. Yolanda Cura Ramos, "Yoly," age 69, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019, surrounded by the love and prayers of family and friends. She was born on April 20, 1950, in Tarlac City, Philippines, and earned a Bachelor of Science in General Science and Doctor of Medicine from the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines. Yoly immigrated to the United States in 1976 and worked in family and ambulatory medicine in Chicago and the Florida panhandle, until her retirement from the Veterans Affairs Administration in 2001. A faithful Roman Catholic, with a rich prayer life, Yoly generously used her sharp intellect, leadership skills, talents, and resources to serve her family, friends, and the Catholic community, including as the chairperson of the Diocesan Catholic Charismatic Renewal for the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee. A beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Yoly was a pillar of her family, and throughout her life, she generously supported family members, many of whom were at her side when she went home to the Lord. She loved to entertain, read, shop, and travel throughout the world with her husband, daughters, and granddaughters. Preceded in death by her parents, Eulogio Amado Cura and Brigida Manilili Cura, her brother Oscar Cura, and her beloved son and saint Mark Christian Ramos. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Dr. Raul F.C. Ramos; daughter, Joanna Ramos-Romero, and her husband, Erwin Romero; daughter, Jenae C. Ramos, and her husband, Kyle Pulford; two granddaughters, Sofia and Veronica Romero; four sisters, Nenita Cura, Estrella Cura-Cruz, Fe Cura-David, and Eleanor Cura; two brothers, Nicanor Cura and Elmo Cura; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 1212 E. Moreno St., Pensacola, FL 32503. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends are invited to pray the rosary and meet with the family from 9:00-10:00 a.m., at The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, before the Mass. The family would like to express our thanks for the compassionate care given by Covenant Care Inpatient Hospice Center at Sacred Heart Hospital, to which friends may make memorial contributions in lieu of flowers, if desired.
You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019