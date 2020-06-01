Yvonne Wilemon Hayes
Pensacola - Yvonne Wilemon Hayes, 88, of Pensacola, Florida died Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Yvonne was born October 08, 1931 in Fulton, Mississippi to David Edgar Wilemon and Vada Belle Shields Wilemon. In her later years, she was an avid quilter and made beautiful quilts with her quilting friends. Each family has at least one if not two quilts or more to remember her. When Yvonne and her husband, Billy, were younger, they loved to travel, especially travels to see family in the western part of the U.S. Yvonne and Billy also traveled to Europe and thoroughly enjoyed seeing other cultures and of course, she loved shopping. Yvonne was a collector of crystal and found several beautiful pieces in Europe that she sent home. Most of all, she loved her family and when visiting with her, should would always ask about the grandkids and great grandkids and wanted to know what they were doing. She wanted to be kept up to date on everyone.
Her parents, Ed and Vada Belle Wilemon; her husband, William H. Hayes; brother, Bobby Wilemon, and step-grandson, Geoff Magie preceded Yvonne in death.
Survivors include her daughters, Sandy Magie and husband Rod and Derenda Cooke and husband Bobby; brother, James Wilemon and wife Nell; stepsons, Bruce Hays and wife Kim, Glen Hayes and wife Janice and Wayne Hayes and wife Judy; her grandchildren of whom she was most proud, Jason, Joli, Wes, Alex, Scott, Matthew, Carli, Brant, Blair, as well as many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews that she loved with all her heart.
A memorial service will be Friday, June 05, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.
A special thanks goes to the staff at the Veranda on the third floor who cared for her over the years. You know who you are, and I do not want to list names, as I do not want to leave anyone out. A special thanks to Cheryl of Emerald Coast Hospice who cared for both Billy at the end of his life and Yvonne throughout the years and at the end of her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Yvonne's memory to Emerald Coast Hospice, 5111 N. 12th Ave, Suite B, Pensacola, FL 32504.
BAYIVEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL, 3351 Scenic Hwy., is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.