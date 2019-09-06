|
Zachariah "Zack" Taylor Baisden
Seminole, AL - Artist, teacher, business owner, fisherman, loving husband and father, Zachariah "Zack" Taylor Baisden III, 78, passed away on September 1, 2019, at his home in Seminole, AL.
An award winning, internationally exhibiting artist and picture framer, Zack was born on August 17, 1941, in Pensacola, FL. He earned art degrees from Huntingdon College and the University of South Alabama, owned Pensacola's first do-it-yourself frame shop "The Frame Game" and was a founding member of Quayside Gallery, Blue Morning Gallery and the Greater Gulf Coast Arts Festival.
Zack had a tremendous zeal for life that inspired all those around him. During his 35-year career in education, he helped thousands of students develop an appreciation for art and beyond, first at Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery then Escambia High School and the University of West Florida in Pensacola. After retiring, he continued teaching at Boys Base, Orange Beach Arts Center, Foley Arts Center and Gulf Coast Alliance.
A true man of the sea, Zack was known for being able to catch a fish in a mud puddle. He took great delight in showing family, friends and neighbors how to cast a net, tie a hook, reel them in and fry them up. Through his compassion for others and giving spirit, he built a legacy that will last many lifetimes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Zack and Eula Baisden.
His memory lives on in the hearts of his wife, Ann Ratley Baisden; daughter, Kelly Butler (Bobby) and son, Christopher of McKinney, TX; stepson, Heath Bookout (Kim) and children, Luke, JT and Ivy of Memphis, TN; stepson, Zachary Bookout of Pensacola, FL; sisters, Ginger Briggs (Garry) of Stafford, VA, and Sarah Bickers of Lineville, AL, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held at 5:00 pm until the celebration of life service begins at 6:30 pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Escambia High School Innovation Center (Library). A reception will follow the service in the Innovation Center until 8:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Zack T. Baisden Art Scholarship Fund care of Escambia High School, 1310 N 65th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32506.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 6, 2019