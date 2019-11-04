Services
Rose Lawn Funeral Home
2942 Gulf Breeze Parkway
Gulf Breeze, FL 32563
(850) 932-9192
Zane Nicholas Gill


1997 - 2019
Zane Nicholas Gill Obituary
Zane Nicholas Gill

Pensacola Beach - Zane Nicholas Gill, born May 1, 1997 in Pensacola, FL, passed away on November 1, 2019. Zane graduated from Pensacola Catholic High School in 2015 where he excelled in baseball and was an integral part of two state championship teams. He had a perfect 10-0 record as a pitcher and earned a scholarship to Duke University. He loved hunting, fishing and the great outdoors. Zane was a great son to his parents Jeff and Laurie, a great brother to Travis, and a cherished friend to many. His life will be celebrated at Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church on Thursday, November 7th 2019 at 11:00am.

Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
