Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
303 Rocky Ave
Cantonment, FL
Interment
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Barrancas National Cemetery
NAS Pensacola, FL
Pensacola - Zenaida Pensotes Cruz passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, in Pensacola, FL. She was born December 31, 1937, in Makati, Philippines. Zenaida retired from J C Penney. She loved her grandchildren and loved to watch them play soccer She enjoyed family trips with the Apilado's to Ft. Pickens. Zenaida was a very devout Catholic. Zenaida was a member of St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church.

Zenaida is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Crisanto T. Cruz.

Zenaida is survived by her sons, Crisanto P. Cruz, Jr. and Gener P. Cruz (Karen S. Cruz); daughter, Riza E. Cruz (William L. Buslepp); grandsons, Jonah, Noah and Roman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Cantonment. Father George Thekku will be officiating. Interment will be Friday, May 3, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, FL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, has been entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 1, 2019
