Services
Joe Morris Funeral Home
701 N De Villiers St
Pensacola, FL 32501
(850) 432-3436
Resources
More Obituaries for Zenobia Knight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zenobia L. Williams Knight

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zenobia L. Williams Knight Obituary
Zenobia L. Williams Knight

August 19, 1933 - January 16, 2020

Zenobia L. Williams Knight was born in Pensacola, FL to Ira and Susie Williams. She is survived by her husband Joe L. Knight of 70 years and six children, Ray, Sue, Zenobia, Joel, Paula and Terence. She was a loving mother, mother in law, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother.

She believed in discipline but loved to laugh and have fun. Zenobia never turned away someone in need. She was an excellent cook and seamstress and loved to share her talents with young people. When her children were school age, she was active in the PTA. She loved gardening and could make anything grow.

She was dedicated to her community and worked to make it a better place for all to live. She was a long-time member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and raised her children up in the church.

Zenobia L. Knight lived her life as God asked us to do, to love one another. She leaves a legacy of love, faith, hard-work and discipline. For that, we will be forever grateful.

Funeral Services:

Thursday, January 23, 2020

12:30 PM

Joe Morris & Sons Funeral Home

701 N. De Villiers Street

Pensacola, FL 32501
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zenobia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -