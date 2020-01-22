|
Zenobia L. Williams Knight
August 19, 1933 - January 16, 2020
Zenobia L. Williams Knight was born in Pensacola, FL to Ira and Susie Williams. She is survived by her husband Joe L. Knight of 70 years and six children, Ray, Sue, Zenobia, Joel, Paula and Terence. She was a loving mother, mother in law, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother.
She believed in discipline but loved to laugh and have fun. Zenobia never turned away someone in need. She was an excellent cook and seamstress and loved to share her talents with young people. When her children were school age, she was active in the PTA. She loved gardening and could make anything grow.
She was dedicated to her community and worked to make it a better place for all to live. She was a long-time member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and raised her children up in the church.
Zenobia L. Knight lived her life as God asked us to do, to love one another. She leaves a legacy of love, faith, hard-work and discipline. For that, we will be forever grateful.
Funeral Services:
Thursday, January 23, 2020
12:30 PM
Joe Morris & Sons Funeral Home
701 N. De Villiers Street
Pensacola, FL 32501
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020